KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Tops $0.0061

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 2,798.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $320,754.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 839,451,675 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

KIMCHI.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.