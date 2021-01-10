Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.20. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $333,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

