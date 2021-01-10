Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $19,918.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

