Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

KGFHY opened at $7.73 on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

