Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.