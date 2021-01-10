Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Kleros has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $87.25 million and $2.92 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006592 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

