Knekted (KNT) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 151.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Knekted token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a market capitalization of $31,403.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,750,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

