Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $74.42 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $74.42 million and $7.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00199070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,638,308 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

