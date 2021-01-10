Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $71.70 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $71.70 million and $6.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00243524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,642,949 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

