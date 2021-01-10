Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 2.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRA opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

