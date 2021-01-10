Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KRA opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41.
Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraton Company Profile
Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.
