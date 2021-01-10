Kryll Hits Market Cap of $8.19 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $137,219.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.