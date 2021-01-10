Kuai Token Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

