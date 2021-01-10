KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.94 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

