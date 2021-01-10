Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KHNGY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

