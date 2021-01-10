Kusama (KSM) Tops One Day Volume of $109.12 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $599.43 million and approximately $109.12 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $70.77 or 0.00183853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

