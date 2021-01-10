Kyber Network Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $246.49 million and approximately $111.78 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

