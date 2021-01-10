KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,950.55 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

