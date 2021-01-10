La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

