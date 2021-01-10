Lambda Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,131,738 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

