LanaCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $241,322.79 and approximately $107.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,466.42 or 1.00100122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00379706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00501114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00139615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002492 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00029558 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,949,102,521 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.