Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 69.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

