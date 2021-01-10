Largo Coin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $9.82 or 0.00024806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $173.16 million and $264,083.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

