LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

