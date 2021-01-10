Leadcoin (LDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $230,142.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin is a token. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

