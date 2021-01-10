LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Achieves $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.35 or 0.03343826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00449342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01553753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00438056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00239223 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008410 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars.

