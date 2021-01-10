Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 371,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.