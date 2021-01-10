Level01 (LVX) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $6,884.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.