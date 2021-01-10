Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00004340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1.60 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00448881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

