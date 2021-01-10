Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $2,743.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

