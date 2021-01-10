LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $35,938.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,974,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,422,660 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

