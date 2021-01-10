LINA (LINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,805.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, LINA has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $11,805.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

