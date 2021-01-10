LINKA (LINKA) Tops One Day Volume of $24,564.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $24,564.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

