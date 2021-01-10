LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0094 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $48,505.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037565 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,398,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,441,169 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.