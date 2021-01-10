Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

