Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $106,390.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00111384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061250 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.60 or 0.88287621 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

