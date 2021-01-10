Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.52 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $177.52 million and $19.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009069 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,905,792 coins and its circulating supply is 126,896,503 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.