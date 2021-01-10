Litecoin (LTC) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.34 billion and approximately $12.81 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $171.15 or 0.00448731 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.