Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0387 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $106,444.43 and $22.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146,803.87 or 3.71999998 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.