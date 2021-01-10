Livenodes (LNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Livenodes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

