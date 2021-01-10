Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

