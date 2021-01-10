Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.03 Million

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $83.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $289.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.30 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

LTHM stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

