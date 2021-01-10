Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $652,643.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,060,590 coins and its circulating supply is 21,060,578 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

