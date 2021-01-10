LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $901,650.63 and approximately $111.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,903 coins and its circulating supply is 51,880,127 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

