LockTrip Market Cap Tops $6.95 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $13,470.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011449 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019411 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.