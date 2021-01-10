Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $17,358.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,463.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.68 or 0.03242712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00439217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.77 or 0.01456474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00388451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00196152 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008938 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,584,177 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

