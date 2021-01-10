Loki Trading Up 6% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Loki has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and $28,843.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,428.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.27 or 0.03276256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00446659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.28 or 0.01582405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00646954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00479422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00246387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022914 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,595,982 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

