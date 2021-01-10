Loom Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.52 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $44.52 million and $16.52 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

