Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $452.75 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 94.8% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $452.75 million and $121.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,835,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.