Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

