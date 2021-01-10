Loopring Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $402.05 million and approximately $99.79 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,835,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

